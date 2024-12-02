Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th Wing hosts 83rd December 7th Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    15th Wing hosts 83rd December 7th Ceremony

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, delivers a speech during the 83rd Remembrance Ceremony for the attack on Hickam Field at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2024. Attendees gathered at Atterbury Memorial Park to honor the service members killed wounded in the 1941 Japanese air raids at Hickam Field, reflecting on their sacrifices and the impact on others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 14:51
    Photo ID: 8787018
    VIRIN: 241207-F-JA727-1393
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th Wing hosts 83rd December 7th Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th Wing hosts 83rd December 7th Ceremony
    15th Wing hosts 83rd December 7th Ceremony
    15th Wing hosts 83rd December 7th Ceremony
    15th Wing hosts 83rd December 7th Ceremony
    15th Wing hosts 83rd December 7th Ceremony
    15th Wing hosts 83rd December 7th Ceremony
    15th Wing hosts 83rd December 7th Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    anniversary
    attack
    December 7th
    Hickam Field

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download