15th Wing hosts 83rd December 7th Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

F-22 Raptors, assigned to the Hawaii Air National Guard, perform a flyover during the 83rd Remembrance Ceremony for the attack on Hickam Field at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2024. Attendees gathered at Atterbury Memorial Park to honor the service members killed and the wounded in the 1941 Japanese air raids at Hickam Field, reflecting on their sacrifices and the impact on others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)