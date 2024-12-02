SECDEF visits SF Bay Area

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is greeted by U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Keegan, wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Sali Ford, command chief, 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard at Moffett Federal Air Field, Calif., Dec. 6, 2024. The SECDEF met with troops and civilians at Defense Innovation Unit headquarters, during his visit at Mountain View, Calif. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)