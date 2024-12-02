SECDEF visits SF Bay Area

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino  

    129th Rescue Wing

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is greeted by U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Keegan, wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Sali Ford, command chief, 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard at Moffett Federal Air Field, Calif., Dec. 6, 2024. The SECDEF met with troops and civilians at Defense Innovation Unit headquarters, during his visit at Mountain View, Calif. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 13:50
    Photo ID: 8786948
    VIRIN: 241206-Z-FO594-1003
    Resolution: 2514x1678
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
