    Wasp Returns to Home Port [Image 3 of 5]

    Wasp Returns to Home Port

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Moser 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    NORFOLK, Virginia (Dec. 6, 2024) A Sailor assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), embraces their partner on the pier, Dec. 6, 2024. Wasp, flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG), returns from a seven-month deployment operating in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation. More than 4,000 Sailors and Marines assigned to the WSP ARG supported a wide range of interoperability opportunities and exercises, increasing combat readiness and crisis response capabilities while strengthening relationships with NATO Allies and partners. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric A. Moser)

