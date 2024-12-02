Wasp Returns to Home Port

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Virginia (Dec. 6, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Daniel Medina, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), greeted by his family on the pier, Dec. 6, 2024. Wasp, flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG), returns from a seven-month deployment operating in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation. More than 4,000 Sailors and Marines assigned to the WSP ARG supported a wide range of interoperability opportunities and exercises, increasing combat readiness and crisis response capabilities while strengthening relationships with NATO Allies and partners. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric A. Moser)