Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Service Members Participate in Cultural Exchange with Tahara Elementary School [Image 3 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Service Members Participate in Cultural Exchange with Tahara Elementary School

    TAKACHIHO-TOWN, MIYAZAKI, JAPAN

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Bradley Hood, Liaison Officer to the Japan Ground Self Defense Force, III Marine Expeditionary Force, talks with a student during a welcome assembly at Takachiho-Town, Miyazaki Prefecture, Japan, Dec. 3, 2024. U.S. service members and students from Tahara Elementary School, participated in a cultural exchange as part of Yama Sakura 25. YS 25 is an exercise designed to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness between the U.S.-Japan alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 05:43
    Photo ID: 8786650
    VIRIN: 241203-M-DY477-1073
    Resolution: 6421x4283
    Size: 21.92 MB
    Location: TAKACHIHO-TOWN, MIYAZAKI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Service Members Participate in Cultural Exchange with Tahara Elementary School [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Giovanni Navarrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Service Members Participate in Cultural Exchange with Tahara Elementary School
    U.S. Service Members Participate in Cultural Exchange with Tahara Elementary School
    U.S. Service Members Participate in Cultural Exchange with Tahara Elementary School
    U.S. Service Members Participate in Cultural Exchange with Tahara Elementary School
    U.S. Service Members Participate in Cultural Exchange with Tahara Elementary School
    U.S. Service Members Participate in Cultural Exchange with Tahara Elementary School
    U.S. Service Members Participate in Cultural Exchange with Tahara Elementary School
    U.S. Service Members Participate in Cultural Exchange with Tahara Elementary School
    U.S. Service Members Participate in Cultural Exchange with Tahara Elementary School
    U.S. Service Members Participate in Cultural Exchange with Tahara Elementary School
    U.S. Service Members Participate in Cultural Exchange with Tahara Elementary School
    U.S. Service Members Participate in Cultural Exchange with Tahara Elementary School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    elementary school
    cultural exchange
    YamaSakura

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download