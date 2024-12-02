U.S. Service Members Participate in Cultural Exchange with Tahara Elementary School

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Bradley Hood, Liaison Officer to the Japan Ground Self Defense Force, III Marine Expeditionary Force, plays a game during a welcome assembly at Takachiho-Town, Miyazaki Prefecture, Japan, Dec. 3, 2024. U.S. Service members and students from Tahara Elementary School, participated in a cultural exchange as part of Yama Sakura 25. YS 25 is an exercise designed to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness between the U.S.-Japan alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)
