Task Force Reaper Soldiers are Promoted

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Trey Sokolik, a soldier assigned to Charlie Company, 132nd Brigade Support Battalion, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Task Force Reaper, is pinned during his promotion ceremony in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsiblity, Nov. 22, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. James Bolen Jr.)