Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Reaper Soldiers are Promoted [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Task Force Reaper Soldiers are Promoted

    KUWAIT

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Bolen 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Trey Sokolik, a soldier assigned to Charlie Company, 132nd Brigade Support Battalion, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Task Force Reaper, is pinned during his promotion ceremony in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsiblity, Nov. 22, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. James Bolen Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 03:49
    Photo ID: 8786601
    VIRIN: 241122-Z-LP767-4960
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 506.84 KB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Reaper Soldiers are Promoted [Image 3 of 3], by SSG James Bolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Reaper Soldiers are Promoted
    Task Force Reaper Soldiers are Promoted
    Task Force Reaper Soldiers are Promoted

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Armor

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Armor
    Medic
    Army
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download