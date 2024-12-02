Task Force Reaper Soldiers are Promoted

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to assigned to Charlie Company, 132nd Brigade Support Battalion, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Task Force Reaper, pose for a group photo after a promotion ceremony for Sgt. Jacob Theilman and Staff Sgt. Trey Sokolik in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. James Bolen Jr.)