    Transfer of Authority Between 635th Armor Regiment and 278th Armored Calvary Regiment [Image 2 of 3]

    Transfer of Authority Between 635th Armor Regiment and 278th Armored Calvary Regiment

    KUWAIT

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Bolen 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Jason Benson, the deputy commanding general - maneuver of Task Force Spartan and 34th Infantry Division, provides remarks during the transfer of authority ceremony between the 1st Battalion, 635th Armor Regiment and 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Calvary Regiment, in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. James Bolen Jr.)

