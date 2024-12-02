Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transfer of Authority Between 635th Armor Regiment and 278th Armored Calvary Regiment [Image 1 of 3]

    Transfer of Authority Between 635th Armor Regiment and 278th Armored Calvary Regiment

    KUWAIT

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Bolen 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jason Tomberlin and Command Sgt. Maj. Eddy Burns unfold the unit’s colors during a transfer of authority ceremony between the 1st Battalion, 635th Armor Regiment and 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Calvary Regiment in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. James Bolen Jr.)

