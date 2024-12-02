Transfer of Authority Between 635th Armor Regiment and 278th Armored Calvary Regiment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jason Tomberlin and Command Sgt. Maj. Eddy Burns unfold the unit’s colors during a transfer of authority ceremony between the 1st Battalion, 635th Armor Regiment and 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Calvary Regiment in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. James Bolen Jr.)