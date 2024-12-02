241206-N-WV584-1038 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 6, 2024) Cmdr. Leigh Tate, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), observes the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) conducting a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187). Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2024 02:29
|Photo ID:
|8786556
|VIRIN:
|241206-N-WV584-1038
|Resolution:
|6468x4312
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, USS Spruance and USS Michael Murphy conduct replenishment-at-sea with USNS Henry J. Kaiser [Image 5 of 5], by SA Joseph Sitter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.