U.S. Marines conduct embassy reinforcement, evacuation training during Steel Knight 24

U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force control role players during embassy reinforcement training as part of Steel Knight 24 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 6, 2024. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that takes place in multiple locations across the Southwest that allows I MEF to train as a full Marine Air-Ground Task Force and better integrate with joint and naval forces. The exercise also certifies 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and Combat Logistics Battalion 1, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, to be forward-postured in Australia as part of Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, a six-month deployment during which Marines train with Australian allies and facilitate rapid response to crises and contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)