    U.S. Marines conduct embassy reinforcement, evacuation training during Steel Knight 24 [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Marines conduct embassy reinforcement, evacuation training during Steel Knight 24

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Earik Barton 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force restrain role players during embassy reinforcement training as part of Steel Knight 24 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 6, 2024. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that takes place in multiple locations across the Southwest that allows I MEF to train as a full Marine Air-Ground Task Force and better integrate with joint and naval forces. The exercise also certifies 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and Combat Logistics Battalion 1, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, to be forward-postured in Australia as part of Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, a six-month deployment during which Marines train with Australian allies and facilitate rapid response to crises and contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 00:46
    Photo ID: 8786490
    VIRIN: 241206-M-HW569-1388
    Resolution: 6593x4397
    Size: 8.91 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, U.S. Marines conduct embassy reinforcement, evacuation training during Steel Knight 24 [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Earik Barton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    1st Marine Division
    Steel Knight
    Military Assisted Departure
    V21
    SK 24

