U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force restrain role players during embassy reinforcement training as part of Steel Knight 24 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 6, 2024. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that takes place in multiple locations across the Southwest that allows I MEF to train as a full Marine Air-Ground Task Force and better integrate with joint and naval forces. The exercise also certifies 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and Combat Logistics Battalion 1, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, to be forward-postured in Australia as part of Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, a six-month deployment during which Marines train with Australian allies and facilitate rapid response to crises and contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2024 00:46
|Photo ID:
|8786490
|VIRIN:
|241206-M-HW569-1388
|Resolution:
|6593x4397
|Size:
|8.91 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines conduct embassy reinforcement, evacuation training during Steel Knight 24 [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Earik Barton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.