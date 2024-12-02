U.S. Soldiers raise the American flag during a trilateral flag-raising ceremony in front of the Ground Component Command as a part of Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. Since its first iteration in 1982, Yama Sakura has demonstrated a continued commitment by both the United States and Japan to work together as dedicated Allies in support of the U.S.-Japan security treaty and for continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samarion Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 22:27
|Photo ID:
|8786405
|VIRIN:
|241207-A-JU985-1040
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|13.61 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yama Sakura 87: Trilateral Flag Raising [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.