    Yama Sakura 87: Trilateral Flag Raising [Image 2 of 6]

    Yama Sakura 87: Trilateral Flag Raising

    JAPAN

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Spc. Samarion Hicks 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Soldiers raise the American flag during a trilateral flag-raising ceremony in front of the Ground Component Command as a part of Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. Since its first iteration in 1982, Yama Sakura has demonstrated a continued commitment by both the United States and Japan to work together as dedicated Allies in support of the U.S.-Japan security treaty and for continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samarion Hicks)

