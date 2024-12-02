Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 87: Trilateral Flag Raising [Image 4 of 6]

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Spc. Samarion Hicks 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    The Flags of Australia, Japan, and The United States fly in front of the Ground Component Command as Yama Sakura 87 officially commenced at Camp Asaka, Japan, on Dec. 7, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samarion Hicks)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    VIRIN: 241207-A-JU985-1074
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    Ceremony
    Japan
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF)
    YamaSakura
    Interoberability
    Australian Defence Force (ADF)

