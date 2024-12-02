NCTF-RH Hosts Kapilina Water Booth

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (Dec. 4, 2024) A community planning and liaison officer (CPLO) for Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) answers questions at the Kapilina Beach Homes Night Market in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, about the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Drinking Water System and the two primary drinking water testing programs here. The CPLO works with members of the Navy’s Water Quality Action Team to help inform residents here about drinking water testing and where the public can search for results online. The Navy has tested more than 10,000 drinking water samples from residential and non-residential buildings on the JPBHH drinking water system since 2022. There is no evidence of jet fuel in the drinking water system. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Desiree V. Woodman)