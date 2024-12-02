NCTF-RH Hosts Kapilina Water Booth

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (Dec. 4, 2024) A Navy water quality sample kit displays the many bottles used during testing to ensure each home has safe drinking water at the Kapilina Beach Homes in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Dec. 4, 2024. The Navy’s Water Quality Action Team helps to inform residents here about drinking water testing and where the public can search for results online. The Navy has tested more than 10,000 drinking water samples from residential and non-residential buildings on the JPBHH drinking water system since 2022. There is no evidence of jet fuel in the drinking water system. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Desiree V. Woodman)