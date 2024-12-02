Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCTF-RH Hosts Kapilina Water Booth [Image 4 of 8]

    NCTF-RH Hosts Kapilina Water Booth

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Desiree Woodman 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    EWA BEACH, Hawaii (Dec. 4, 2024) A Navy water quality sample kit displays the many bottles used during testing to ensure each home has safe drinking water at the Kapilina Beach Homes in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Dec. 4, 2024. The Navy’s Water Quality Action Team helps to inform residents here about drinking water testing and where the public can search for results online. The Navy has tested more than 10,000 drinking water samples from residential and non-residential buildings on the JPBHH drinking water system since 2022. There is no evidence of jet fuel in the drinking water system.  (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Desiree V. Woodman)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 21:23
    Photo ID: 8786391
    VIRIN: 241204-N-ZL684-1005
    Location: HAWAII, US
    fuel
    Hawaii
    water quality
    RHBFSF
    NCTF-RH

