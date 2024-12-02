SD Visits Defense Innovation Unit Headquarters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III presents a coin to Defense Innovation Unit Cyber and Telecoms Portfolio and Taiwan Lead Cyber Portfolio Deputy Director U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew Hong at DIU headquarters, Mountain View, Calif., Dec. 6, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)