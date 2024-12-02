Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SD Visits Defense Innovation Unit Headquarters [Image 8 of 16]

    SD Visits Defense Innovation Unit Headquarters

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with troops and civilians at Defense Innovation Unit headquarters, Mountain View, Calif., Dec. 6, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, US
    SECDEF
    Defense Innovation Unit
    DIU
    SECDEF Austin
    Doug Beck

