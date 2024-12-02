142nd Wing Welcomes New Commander

U.S. Air Force Col. David J. Christensen (center) stands alongside Assistant Adjutant General-Air, Brig. Gen. David N. Unruh (left) and former 142nd Wing Commander, Col. Michael B. Kosderka (right) after assuming his role as the 142nd Wing Commander during a change of command ceremony held at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore., on Dec. 6, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Nichole Sanchez)
12.06.2024
12.06.2024
|8786241
|241206-F-DO411-5981
|6048x4024
|1.51 MB
PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, US
|2
|0
