142nd Wing Welcomes New Commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael B. Kosderka addresses the men and women of the 142nd Wing before relinquishing command to Col. David J. Christensen during a change of command ceremony held at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore., on Dec. 6, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Nichole Sanchez)