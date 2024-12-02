U.S. Air Force Col. Michael B. Kosderka addresses the men and women of the 142nd Wing before relinquishing command to Col. David J. Christensen during a change of command ceremony held at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore., on Dec. 6, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Nichole Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 19:08
|Photo ID:
|8786239
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-DO411-9907
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 142nd Wing Welcomes New Commander [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Nichole Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.