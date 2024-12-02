Lt. Gen. Cunningham visits TSC to synchronize Arctic initiatives

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies hosted U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Case A. Cunningham, commander, Alaskan Command, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region and Eleventh Air Force, at the center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Nov. 26, 2024. Cunningham engaged with the TSC leadership team to deepen his understanding of the center's mission and to explore collaborative opportunities to advance the U.S. National Strategy for the Arctic Region and the Department of Defense’s Arctic Strategy. Collaborations like this ensures the DOD remains steadfast in addressing the strategic challenges and opportunities in the Arctic. (DOD photo by Amber E. Kurka)