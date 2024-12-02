Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Cunningham visits TSC to synchronize Arctic initiatives

    Lt. Gen. Cunningham visits TSC to synchronize Arctic initiatives

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Amber Kurka 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Randy “Church” Kee, Director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, shares his perspectives with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Case A. Cunningham, commander, Alaskan Command, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region and Eleventh Air Force, during a visits at the center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Nov. 26, 2024. Cunningham engaged with the TSC leadership team to deepen his understanding of the center's mission and to explore collaborative opportunities to advance the U.S. National Strategy for the Arctic Region and the Department of Defense’s Arctic Strategy. Collaborations like this ensures the DOD remains steadfast in addressing the strategic challenges and opportunities in the Arctic. (DOD photo by Amber E. Kurka)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 16:10
    Photo ID: 8785839
    VIRIN: 241126-D-DA409-1001
    Resolution: 7008x3440
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    This work, Lt. Gen. Cunningham visits TSC to synchronize Arctic initiatives, by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lt. Gen. Cunningham visits TSC to synchronize Arctic initiatives
    Lt. Gen. Cunningham visits TSC to synchronize Arctic initiatives
    Lt. Gen. Cunningham visits TSC to synchronize Arctic initiatives

    Alaskan Command
    11th Air Force
    ALCOM
    Ted Stevens Center

