    USS Wasp (LHD 1) Return to Homeport.

    USS Wasp (LHD 1) Return to Homeport.

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by United States Fleet Forces Command 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK, Va. (December 6, 2024) Line-handlers wait to moor the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) to the pier following deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, Dec. 6, 2024. Wasp, part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), embarked the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) and provided operational flexibility and the integration of sea, air and land assets, providing combatant commanders with a versatile contingency force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alice Husted/Released)

