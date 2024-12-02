USS Wasp (LHD 1) Return to Homeport.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. (December 6, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) reunite with loved ones following deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, Dec. 6, 2024. Wasp, part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), embarked the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) and provided operational flexibility and the integration of sea, air and land assets, providing combatant commanders with a versatile contingency force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alice Husted/Released)