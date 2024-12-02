Maxwell Air Force Base Honor Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maxwel-Gunter Air Force Base Honor Guard members present colors during an honor guard graduation at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala, Oct. 21, 2024. Maxwell-Gunter honor guard is assigned to 57 counties, 54 in Alabama and three in Georgia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa.)