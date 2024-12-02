Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base Honor Guard [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base Honor Guard

    UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maxwell-Gunter Honor Guard new members sing the U.S. Air Force Song during graduation at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala, Oct. 21, 2024. Guard member’s training takes about 312 hours for military funeral honors, two- and six-man’s flag fold, firing party; rendering of the bugle and handing of the flag with 33 words announced to the next of kin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 16:08
    Photo ID: 8785804
    VIRIN: 241021-F-XI916-1003
    Resolution: 4217x2937
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base Honor Guard [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base Honor Guard
    Maxwell Air Force Base Honor Guard
    Maxwell Air Force Base Honor Guard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    To Honor with dignity

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    42nd Air Base Wing
    42nd Force Support Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download