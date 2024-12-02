Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base Honor Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maxwell-Gunter Honor Guard new members sing the U.S. Air Force Song during graduation at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala, Oct. 21, 2024. Guard member’s training takes about 312 hours for military funeral honors, two- and six-man’s flag fold, firing party; rendering of the bugle and handing of the flag with 33 words announced to the next of kin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa.)