Rising to the challenge

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James Long, 26th Network Operations Squadron vulnerability management technician, received the 26th Cyberspace Operations Group Commander’s Coin at Gunter Annex, Ala, Oct. 29, 2024. A commander's coin is a significant honor and symbolizes the recognition of excellence, dedication and taking initiative in leadership. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 16:13
|Photo ID:
|8785795
|VIRIN:
|241029-F-CO102-1002
|Resolution:
|1020x765
|Size:
|253.3 KB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
