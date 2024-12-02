Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rising to the challenge

    Rising to the challenge

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James Long, 26th Network Operations Squadron...... read more read more

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera 

    Air University Public Affairs

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. -- U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James Long, 26th Network Operations Squadron vulnerability management technician, was awarded the 26th Cyberspace Operations Group Commander’s Coin.

    A commander's coin is a significant honor and symbolizes the recognition of excellence, dedication and taking initiative in leadership.

    “The Air Force has a lot of opportunities for self-growth,” said Long. “Before joining, I knew I wanted to be in cybersecurity. I felt it was a smart move towards my financial stability and future.”

    Long led a team of 18 total force personnel and completed the Train-the-Trainer course, enabling him to teach and certify one retraining non-commissioned officer and four Airmen on their five-level upgrade tasks.

    “Long is a phenomenal Airman,” said Master Sgt. Symantha Shearer, 26th Network Operations Squadron flight chief. “He did a fantastic job filling in a technical sergeant position well above his pay grade when his section chief deployed on short notice and had an influx of pipeline airmen.”

    Additionally, he managed the completion of 182 Cyber Tasking Orders, closed 79 trouble tickets resolving 2,000 vulnerabilities and completed inventory checks on 173 devices valued at $166,000.

    “I never thought I was confident enough to be in charge of other people, to be a leader,” said Long. “I feel my team appreciated me during this time. I personally strive for perfection and put in as much effort as I can.”

    Long was the only junior enlisted member in his squadron to receive the Individual Superior Performer award during the Wing Inspector General’s unit vertical inspection.

    “James surpassed all of my expectations of him,” said Shearer. “He is already demonstrating great leadership qualities as an airman first class and I have no doubt that he can be a great commander one day. The Air Force is lucky to have him."

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 16:13
    Story ID: 486883
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rising to the challenge, by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Rising to the challenge
    Rising to the challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maxwell AFB
    USAF
    42 ABW
    26th Network Operations Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download