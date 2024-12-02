Rising to the challenge

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James Long, 26th Network Operations Squadron...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James Long, 26th Network Operations Squadron vulnerability management technician, received the 26th Cyberspace Operations Group Commander’s Coin at Gunter Annex, Ala, Oct. 29, 2024. A commander's coin is a significant honor and symbolizes the recognition of excellence, dedication and taking initiative in leadership. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. -- U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James Long, 26th Network Operations Squadron vulnerability management technician, was awarded the 26th Cyberspace Operations Group Commander’s Coin.



A commander's coin is a significant honor and symbolizes the recognition of excellence, dedication and taking initiative in leadership.



“The Air Force has a lot of opportunities for self-growth,” said Long. “Before joining, I knew I wanted to be in cybersecurity. I felt it was a smart move towards my financial stability and future.”



Long led a team of 18 total force personnel and completed the Train-the-Trainer course, enabling him to teach and certify one retraining non-commissioned officer and four Airmen on their five-level upgrade tasks.



“Long is a phenomenal Airman,” said Master Sgt. Symantha Shearer, 26th Network Operations Squadron flight chief. “He did a fantastic job filling in a technical sergeant position well above his pay grade when his section chief deployed on short notice and had an influx of pipeline airmen.”



Additionally, he managed the completion of 182 Cyber Tasking Orders, closed 79 trouble tickets resolving 2,000 vulnerabilities and completed inventory checks on 173 devices valued at $166,000.



“I never thought I was confident enough to be in charge of other people, to be a leader,” said Long. “I feel my team appreciated me during this time. I personally strive for perfection and put in as much effort as I can.”



Long was the only junior enlisted member in his squadron to receive the Individual Superior Performer award during the Wing Inspector General’s unit vertical inspection.



“James surpassed all of my expectations of him,” said Shearer. “He is already demonstrating great leadership qualities as an airman first class and I have no doubt that he can be a great commander one day. The Air Force is lucky to have him."