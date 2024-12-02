Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dental assistant keeps Holloman personnel smiling [Image 2 of 2]

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jadrian Fuentes-Guanajuato, 49th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron oral preventive assistant technician, left, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Sarah Cantu, 49th OMRS general dentist, demonstrate an exam seen from a patient’s point of view in the dental clinic at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 5, 2024. The clinic provides a variety of services such as annual exams, X-rays, specialist referrals and military working dog dentistry. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    TAGS

    dental assistant
    Holloman
    Alamogordo
    49th OMRS
    OPA technician

