Dental assistant keeps Holloman personnel smiling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jadrian Fuentes-Guanajuato, 49th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron oral preventive assistant technician, left, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Sarah Cantu, 49th OMRS general dentist, demonstrate an exam seen from a patient’s point of view in the dental clinic at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 5, 2024. The clinic provides a variety of services such as annual exams, X-rays, specialist referrals and military working dog dentistry. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)