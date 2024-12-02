Dental assistant keeps Holloman personnel smiling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jadrian Fuentes-Guanajuato, 49th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron oral preventive assistant technician, poses for a photo at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 5, 2024. Fuentes-Guanajuato has been improving the oral hygiene of service members and military working dogs on base since June, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)