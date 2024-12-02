Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Facilitator of the Year: Staff Sgt. Austin Smith [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Facilitator of the Year: Staff Sgt. Austin Smith

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute

    Staff Sgt. Austin Smith (left), a Basic Leader Course (BLC) facilitator with 3rd Battalion, 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, instructs BLC students on performing an in-ranks inspection Dec. 5, 2024 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 14:05
    Photo ID: 8785264
    VIRIN: 241206-Z-AM608-1004
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.64 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Facilitator of the Year: Staff Sgt. Austin Smith [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    166th Regiment
    BLC
    Basic Leader Course
    Facilitator of the Year
    166RTI

