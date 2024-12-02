Staff Sgt. Austin Smith, a Basic Leader Course (BLC) facilitator with 3rd Battalion, 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, provides classroom training to BLC students at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Dec. 5, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 14:05
|Photo ID:
|8785261
|VIRIN:
|241206-Z-AM608-1002
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Facilitator of the Year: Staff Sgt. Austin Smith [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Facilitator of the Year: Staff Sgt. Austin Smith
No keywords found.