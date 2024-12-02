Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Facilitator of the Year: Staff Sgt. Austin Smith [Image 2 of 4]

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute

    Staff Sgt. Austin Smith, a Basic Leader Course (BLC) facilitator with 3rd Battalion, 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, provides classroom training to BLC students at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Dec. 5, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 14:05
    Photo ID: 8785261
    VIRIN: 241206-Z-AM608-1002
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    166th Regiment
    BLC
    Basic Leader Course
    Facilitator of the Year
    166RTI

