Kirtland Leaders host a breakfast meeting with the Kirtland Partnership Committee

Kirtland leaders hosted a breakfast meeting with members of the Kirtland Partnership Committee at the Thunderbird Dining Inn, Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 4. Engagements like this enhance and strengthen the relationship between the base and local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)