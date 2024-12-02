Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kirtland Leaders host a breakfast meeting with the Kirtland Partnership Committee [Image 1 of 5]

    Kirtland Leaders host a breakfast meeting with the Kirtland Partnership Committee

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Kirtland leaders hosted a breakfast meeting with members of the Kirtland Partnership Committee at the Thunderbird Dining Inn, Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 4. During the meeting, the KPC members discussed challenges and proposed legislation that could affect military members in New Mexico. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 12:34
    Photo ID: 8785085
    VIRIN: 241204-F-ST571-1018
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Families
    Airmen
    Leaders
    KAFB
    Community Engagement
    Team Kirtland

