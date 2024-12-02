Kirtland Leaders host a breakfast meeting with the Kirtland Partnership Committee

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kirtland leaders hosted a breakfast meeting with members of the Kirtland Partnership Committee at the Thunderbird Dining Inn, Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 4. During the meeting, the KPC members discussed challenges and proposed legislation that could affect military members in New Mexico. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)