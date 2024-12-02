Capt. Nicole Barela-Vess and her children, Michael and Isabella, tour the White House in Washington, D.C., after attending First Lady Jill Biden’s Joining Forces Holiday Reception Dec. 2, 2024. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 11:30
|Photo ID:
|8784950
|VIRIN:
|241202-Z-A3544-1002
|Resolution:
|1344x2016
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Pa. Guard Soldier attends holiday reception at White House [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pa. Guard Soldier attends holiday reception at White House
No keywords found.