Pa. Guard Soldier attends holiday reception at White House

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Capt. Nicole Barela-Vess and her children, Michael and Isabella, tour the White House in Washington, D.C., after attending First Lady Jill Biden’s Joining Forces Holiday Reception Dec. 2, 2024. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 11:30
    Photo ID: 8784950
    VIRIN: 241202-Z-A3544-1002
    Resolution: 1344x2016
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    Jill Biden
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    White House
    Joining Forces
    PNG

