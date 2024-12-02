Date Taken: 12.02.2024 Date Posted: 12.06.2024 11:30 Photo ID: 8784947 VIRIN: 241202-Z-A3544-1001 Resolution: 1344x2015 Size: 848.76 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pa. Guard Soldier attends holiday reception at White House [Image 2 of 2], by Brad Rhen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.