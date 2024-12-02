Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McConnell's Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony [Image 9 of 9]

    WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    A volunteer serves hot chocolate with mini marshmallows during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony Dec. 2, 2024, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Along with the hot chocolate, volunteers served apple cider, coffee and sugar cookies during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)

