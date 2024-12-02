A volunteer serves hot chocolate with mini marshmallows during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony Dec. 2, 2024, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Along with the hot chocolate, volunteers served apple cider, coffee and sugar cookies during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 11:26
|Photo ID:
|8784929
|VIRIN:
|241202-F-SC213-8220
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|WICHITA, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, McConnell's Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Paula Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.