    McConnell's Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony [Image 7 of 9]

    WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Maj. Anthony Davy, 22nd Air Refueling Wing deputy wing chaplain, says a prayer during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony Dec. 2, 2024, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The ceremony is an annual event hosted by the Chapel corps and is aimed at boosting family wellness and morale around the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)

    morale
    Christmas
    Chaplain

