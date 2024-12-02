Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) hosts an award ceremony for Lt. Cmdr. Niesha Townsend and Mrs. Jena Brunson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) hosts an award ceremony for Mrs. Jena Brunson, an industrial hygienist with NMCFHPC, Dec. 4, 2024, Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth, Virginia. Mrs. Brunson was awarded a certificate and plaque for her recognition as the Civilian Employee of the 4th Quarter for Science II, fiscal year 2024. (Navy Photo by Desmond Martin)