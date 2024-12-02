Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) hosts an award ceremony for Lt. Cmdr. Niesha Townsend and Mrs. Jena Brunson

The Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) hosts an award ceremony for Lt. Cmdr. Niesha Townsend, the associate director of administration for NMCFHPC, Dec. 4, 2024, Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth, Virginia. During the ceremony, Townsend was awarded with a certificate and recognized as the Junior Enterprise Officer of the year for her efforts and attributions at the command. (Navy Photo by Desmond Martin)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 09:57
|Photo ID:
|8784802
|VIRIN:
|241204-O-NJ594-5618
|Resolution:
|3921x3921
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
