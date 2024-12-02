Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) hosts an award ceremony for Lt. Cmdr. Niesha Townsend and Mrs. Jena Brunson [Image 1 of 2]

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Desmond Martin 

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    The Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) hosts an award ceremony for Lt. Cmdr. Niesha Townsend, the associate director of administration for NMCFHPC, Dec. 4, 2024, Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth, Virginia. During the ceremony, Townsend was awarded with a certificate and recognized as the Junior Enterprise Officer of the year for her efforts and attributions at the command. (Navy Photo by Desmond Martin)

