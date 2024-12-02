Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th MXS Resource Advisor [Image 2 of 7]

    ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th MXS Resource Advisor

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 100th ARW command chief, pose for a photo with Staff Sgt. Jason Richardson, 100th Maintenance Squadron resource advisor, after recognizing him as the ReaDy Airman of the Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 4, 2024. Richardson received recognition for his ability to pursue effective cost oversight and make strategic oriented decisions, including executing $220K of the 100th MXS' unfunded request for quality of life upgrades and infrastructure needs for the newly established True North facility; purchasing mission critical equipment to include an aircraft vinyl stencil machine, which is vital to the KC-135 Stratotanker nose art revitalization process; and procuring a forward-looking infrared camera that saved maintainers 2,500 man-hours in troubleshooting annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

    This work, ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th MXS Resource Advisor [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Maintenance Squadron
    Resource Advisor
    Ready Culture

