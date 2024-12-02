ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th MXS Resource Advisor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, congratulates Staff Sgt. Jason Richardson, 100th Maintenance Squadron resource advisor, on being selected as the ReaDy Airman of the Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 4, 2024. Richardson received recognition for his ability to pursue effective cost oversight and make strategic oriented decisions, including executing $220K of the 100th MXS' unfunded request for quality of life upgrades and infrastructure needs for the newly established True North facility; purchasing mission critical equipment to include an aircraft vinyl stencil machine, which is vital to the KC-135 Stratotanker nose art revitalization process; and procuring a forward-looking infrared camera that saved maintainers 2,500 man-hours in troubleshooting annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)