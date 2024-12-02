Consul General in Munich Dr. James Miller visits 7th ATC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Consul General in Munich Dr. James Miller met with the commander of the 7th Army Training Command (7th ATC), Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 27, 2024. During the visit, Dr. Miller and Carpenter discussed power projection and training readiness capabilities. The 7th ATC is the largest overseas training command, setting the training environment and resourcing live, virtual, and constructive training for all U.S. Army forces stationed in and deployed to Europe, as well as select U.S. European Command, allied, and partner units. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)