Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Consul General in Munich Dr. James Miller visits 7th ATC [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Consul General in Munich Dr. James Miller visits 7th ATC

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Consul General in Munich Dr. James Miller met with the commander of the 7th Army Training Command (7th ATC), Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 27, 2024. During the visit, Dr. Miller and Carpenter discussed power projection and training readiness capabilities. The 7th ATC is the largest overseas training command, setting the training environment and resourcing live, virtual, and constructive training for all U.S. Army forces stationed in and deployed to Europe, as well as select U.S. European Command, allied, and partner units. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 05:07
    Photo ID: 8784591
    VIRIN: 241127-A-EF519-8440
    Resolution: 5668x3779
    Size: 12.93 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Consul General in Munich Dr. James Miller visits 7th ATC [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Consul General in Munich Dr. James Miller visits 7th ATC
    Consul General in Munich Dr. James Miller visits 7th ATC
    Consul General in Munich Dr. James Miller visits 7th ATC
    Consul General in Munich Dr. James Miller visits 7th ATC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    CONGEN
    BeAllYouCanBe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download