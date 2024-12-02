Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Santa flies over Naval Hospital Guam with HSC 25 [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Santa flies over Naval Hospital Guam with HSC 25

    AGANA HEIGHTS, GUAM

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Region Marianas

    241206-N-ML137-2028 AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (Dec. 6, 2024) Staff and children from the child development center on Naval Hospital Guam wave at Santa in a MH-60S Seahawk, attached to the "Island Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, during a “Santa Flight” around Guam, Dec. 6. This is the second annual Santa Flight conducted by HSC 25 and the first year they are also flying over the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 01:37
    Photo ID: 8784461
    VIRIN: 241206-N-ML137-2028
    Resolution: 3278x4912
    Size: 1006.55 KB
    Location: AGANA HEIGHTS, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Santa flies over Naval Hospital Guam with HSC 25 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Santa flies over Naval Hospital Guam with HSC 25
    Santa flies over Naval Hospital Guam with HSC 25
    Santa flies over Naval Hospital Guam with HSC 25
    Santa flies over Naval Hospital Guam with HSC 25
    Santa flies over Naval Hospital Guam with HSC 25
    Santa flies over Naval Hospital Guam with HSC 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia (JTF-M)
    Naval Hosptial Guam
    Santa Flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download