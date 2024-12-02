Santa flies over Naval Hospital Guam with HSC 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241206-N-ML137-2028 AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (Dec. 6, 2024) Staff and children from the child development center on Naval Hospital Guam wave at Santa in a MH-60S Seahawk, attached to the "Island Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, during a “Santa Flight” around Guam, Dec. 6. This is the second annual Santa Flight conducted by HSC 25 and the first year they are also flying over the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)