Santa flies over Naval Hospital Guam with HSC 25

241206-N-ML137-2020 AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (Dec. 6, 2024) Santa waves from a MH-60S Seahawk, attached to the "Island Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, as it flies over Naval Hospital Guam, Dec. 6 during a “Santa Flight” around Guam. This is the second annual Santa Flight conducted by HSC 25 and the first year they are also flying over the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)