BLT 2/4 conducts Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, set security during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 5, 2024. The TRAP exercise showcased advanced trauma life support capabilities and evaluated the platoon’s rapid respond and recovery tactics of downed aircraft, personnel and equipment in isolated locations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Trevor BishopWilliams)